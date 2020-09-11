ISIS Women Start Riot in al-Hol Camp

Riots have erupted in the al-Hol refugee camp, started by women affiliated with the Islamic State, as men at a prison engage in similar behaviour writes SANA.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) controlled al-Hol camp in the eastern countryside of Hassakeh, witnessed riots by Islamic State (ISIS) women, synchronizing with a rebellion carried out by ISIS terrorists in the Industrial Secondary Prison in Ghuwairan neigborhood in the city.

Sources inside the camp told SANA’s reporter that it is witnessing riots and chaos stirred by the women of the terrorist organization as they blocked roads and prevented aid workers from entering. Meanwhile, men of ISIS, who are besieged in the Industrial Secondary Prison since yesterday, are disobeying the orders of the SDF.

