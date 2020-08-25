Constitutional Committee Suspended After Positive Coronavirus Tests Among Participants

Following a long break, the Constitutional Committee finally resumed work, only to be forced to stop when three delegates tested positive for coronavirus writes SANA.

The UN suspended the second meeting of the Constitutional Committee on Monday afternoon after discovering that some members of the participating delegations had become infected with the coronavirus.

Sources following up on the meetings said that after receiving the results of the tests for the delegation members, three coronavirus cases were detected among the participants, with one case in each of the national delegation [the government], the Turkish regime’s delegation[opposition], and the civil society delegation.

As a result, the second session of meetings was suspended and the delegation members were asked to return to their accommodations and maintain social distancing until it is verified that there are no more infections.

The 3rd round of meetings for the committee convened on Monday at the UN headquarters in Geneva with the participation of the national delegation.

Media sources stated that the national delegation [government] stressed the importance of adhering to the Syrian people’s unifying national identity and of reaching consensus on it as an essential national principle that could constitute a firm basis for the committee’s work in the coming stages.

