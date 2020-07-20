Fire Rips Through Hezbollah-Controlled Areas in Western Homs

Hundreds of acres of land has caught fire in the western countryside of Homs, with some accusing the regime of arson reports SY 24.

Once again, fires devoured large areas of land in the regions controlled by the Syrian regime and the militias that support it.

Local sources said that this time the fire happened in the western countryside of Homs, which is one of the areas under the control of Lebanese militia, Hezbollah.

According to the same sources, the fires spread over an area of ​​400 acres, starting from the village of al-Khansa and extending to the village of Bulad and olive groves in the same countryside.

The fire also devastated agricultural land in the al-Qusayr region, in addition to burning herbs and forests in the village of Uzair, in the Talkalakh area, west of Homs.

Other fires devoured 250 acres of agricultural land in the village of Rabah, northwest of Homs.

The fires also spread over an area of ​​three kilometers in the al-Rawdah area of ​​the Homs countryside. The regime’s civil defense team faced difficulty containing the fire.

The regime-controlled government claimed that the cause of the fires was due to high temperatures, opponents said it was arson, and a way for the regime to take revenge against its people.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.