The Syrian Army Eliminated a Group of Militants, US Military Sends Large Convoy to Eastern Syria

As the US has moved a large convoy across the border to their base in Syria, the Syrian army has intercepted and defeated fighters trying to infiltrate Homs reports Al-Masdar.

The US Coalition forces reportedly sent a large military convoy to eastern Syria on Tuesday after it was observed crossing into the country from neighboring Iraq.

According to SANA, approximately 27 trucks filled with military and logistical equipment entered eastern Syria through the al-Walid crossing, which links Nineveh to Hassakeh.

Meanwhile, the Syrian army eliminated a group of militants that attempted to infiltrate into the Palmyra region of Homs from the US-controlled al-Tanf Zone on Tuesday.

According to reports, the militants were reportedly ambushed by the Syrian Arab Army, who managed to eliminate a number of them, while also arresting three others north of the al-Tanf Zone.

SANA released a video on Wednesday that showed the aftermath of the ambush, including the captured weapons and militants.

The Syrian Arab Army has been deploying reinforcements to the Badiya al-Sham region amid the need to increase security measures in central and eastern Syria.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.