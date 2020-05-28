Nighttime Curfew Completely Lifted From Tuesday Evening

It has been announced that the nighttime curfew will be lifted, but could be reimposed if the situation worsens reports Souria Al-Hadath.

The government’s epidemic response team conducted a comprehensive review of all measures related to tackling the virus, and the importance of returning to economic life while emphasizing strict public health and safety procedures.

The government team confirmed the possibility of resorting back to complete curfew measures at any moment in response to any changes related to the coronavirus situation, clarifying that all the gradual measures are aimed at achieving a balance between public health and tackling the virus on the one hand, and continuing with economic life on the other. The team also reiterated the importance of citizens remaining aware and taking the utmost care and responsibility to adhere to health and safety protocol, and avoiding gatherings.

During a meeting on Monday headed by Prime Minister Imad Khamis, the government team decided to cancel the full nightly curfew starting from May 26, 2020, as well as lift travel bans between the governorates, allowing renewed movement between them. The opening hours of shops and markets would also be extended from 8am to 7pm during summertime.

After evaluating the potential repatriation of Syrian citizens stranded abroad due to the spread of coronavirus, it was decided to suspend the returns, which had begun on May 13, until further notice. The matter is to be discussed after the treatment of all current cases and the end of the quarantine period of those currently in the quarantine centers, as the Health Ministry takes all health measures and controls to prevent spread of the virus from incoming returnees.

The government team stressed the need to continue banning social events such as weddings and funerals, and keep public parks, gyms, swimming pools, cultural centers, theaters and private institutes closed, in addition to tourist facilities, parks, restaurants and cafes so that authorities could take the next week to review pandemic conditions and take appropriate decisions. According to these variables, that workers in tourist facilities would be given priority to unemployment allowances.

Regarding the effort to reduce congestion in mass transport, it was decided to consolidate all private and public transportation in the governorates and coordinate with the traffic and transport committees in each locality to organize transport between the countryside and cities, to reduce congestion in accordance with health requirements.

