First Death of Syrian Mercenary Recruited by Russia in Libya

A Syrian fighter was killed in Libya, the first among those recruited by Russia to fight as a mercenary in Libya for the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar against the Ankara-backed Government of National Accord.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights did not provide details on the identity of the mercenary, though reported on Sunday that it had documented the first death of a mercenary recruited by Russia to fight in Libya alongside Haftar.

The Observatory reported that the fighter had been killed during battles in Libya, adding that 450 Syrian mercenaries had been recruited from Raqqa, Homs, Lattakia and Hassakeh.

