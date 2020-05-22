Heavily-Armed US Convoy Enters Syria to Expand Base and Disrupt Russian Operation

Hundred of Marines and armoured vehicles have been seen in Hassakeh, as part of US efforts to expand their military base in the region writes The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A heavily-armed US military convoy entered northeastern Syria this week to expand one of their bases inside Hassakeh Governorate.

Military sources told the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights that as many as 30 heavily-armed military vehicles, carrying 200 Marines, entered northeastern Syria.

The US military convoy was seen heading to the Istrahat Wazir area, which is where they are currently expanding their base.

The US has been dispatching hundreds of Marines to Hassakeh Governorate to disrupt the Russian military’s operations.

“The US dispatch of hundreds of Marines to Syria is believed to disrupt the Russian military operation in Hassakeh in the context of its active support of Syria’s regional security and the M4 international highway connecting Hassakeh with Aleppo,” the sources said.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.