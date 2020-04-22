Israel Bombs Syrian Army Troops Near Palmyra

Israeli warplanes have fired missiles from Lebanese airspace at Syrian soldiers in Palmyra, killing at least three reports Al-Masdar.

The Syrian air defenses were activated last night when several missiles fired from an aircraft targeted Syrian troops in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

According to a field source, the Syrian air defenses were able to down some of the missiles, while a few others managed to hit their intended targets near the ancient city of Palmyra.

A source from the Syrian military said the missiles were first thought to be from an American aircraft, but he said they later found out that they were fired from an Israeli warplane that was over Lebanese airspace.

They added that as many as three soldiers were killed as a result of the attack.

Another military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar that the Israeli attack was carried out in two waves, with the first attack being the most powerful.

Last night’s attack by the Israeli Air Force marked the first time this month that they had bombed the Syrian Arab Army, having previously struck the Syrian army at the end of March.

In other news, James Jeffrey, the US Special Envoy to Syria, commented on the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Damascus on Monday, and his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“If Iran were truly concerned about the health & safety of the Syrian people, it would support the UN-led political process under Resolution 2254 and withdraw the IRGC, Hezbollah, & other terrorist forces under its command from the entirety of Syria,” he tweeted.

In the statement, Jeffrey called for the necessity of “Iran adopting a political solution instead of a military victory” and that Iran’s only contributions to Syria were violence and instability.

