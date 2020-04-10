ISIS Launches Heavy Attacks on Syrian Army Positions in East Syria

The Islamic State launched a series of attacks against Syrian army positions, but were repulsed with the help of the Syrian Air Force reports Al-Masdar.

The Islamic State (ISIS) launched a number of attacks against the Syrian army’s positions in eastern Syria on Thursday, targeting the latter’s forces in the Badiya al-Sukhnah and Badiya al-Sham regions of Homs Governorate.

ISIS began their attacks on Wednesday by ambushing the Syrian Arab Army’s forces in the Badiya al-Sukhnah region; this would lead to heavy skirmishes between the two parties.

The terrorist group then expanded their attacks to several points in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, prompting the Syrian Arab Air Force to enter the battle.

According to a field source, the Syrian Air Force launched several airstrikes targeting the ISIS terrorists, to force them to scatter and abandon their attacks.

The source said the airstrikes were highly effective, as ISIS fled the areas after being repeatedly attacked from the air.

Earlier this week, the Syrian army and their allies from the National Defense Forces and Liwa al-Quds (Jerusalem Brigade) launched an operation to eliminate ISIS sleeper cells along the Raqqa-Deir ez-Zor axis; however, since then, the terrorist group has shifted their operations to the Badiya al-Sukhnah region.

