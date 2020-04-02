Iran Denies Reports Claiming Israeli Raids Killed New Quds Force Commander in Syria

Iran has denied that the head of the Quds Force was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Shayrat military airport report Enab Baladi.

The Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denied the killing of its commander Brigadier Esmail Ghaani in an Israeli raids that targeted Syria.

Recent rumors claimed that Ghaani and several Iranian officers were killed following Israeli raids on Shayrat military airport in eastern Homs, however, the Iranian Fars News Agency denied the reports on Wednesday.

Ghaani replaced former commander General Qassem Soleimani after the latter was killed in a US raid in Iraq last January.

On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes attacked Syrian regime military sites in the eastern countryside of Homs, according to SANA, citing a regime military source. This marked the second Israeli attack against Syria in March.

The Israeli army did not release an official statement regarding the attacks, however, Israeli media reported the offensive citing SANA.Israel attacked Syria six times in 2020 including three offensives in February and one in January.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.