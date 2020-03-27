Former Commander in Free Syrian Army Killed and Two Others Wounded in Daraa

A former commander from the Free Syrian Army has been assassinated in Daraa, in another example of the continuing breakdown of security in the region writes Jesr.

A former commander in the Ansar al-Huda, Moutaz Kana (also known as Anul Iz), was killed, and another former commander and a fighter in the Free Syrian Army were wounded when they were shot at by unknown assailants in the al-Nakhla area between Daraa and Nassib.

The Horan Free Media website said that the targeted people had not joined any regime party after it took control of the governorate. The deceased Abu al-Ezz was a military leader in al-Bunyan al-Marsous during the “Death Rather than Humiliation” battle in Daraa.

In a related context, the unknown assailants killed a young man, Ahmed Owaida Abu Aoun, on Thursday, by shooting him. He was a former member of the Free Syrian Army who joined the regime’s Fourth Division after making a settlement.

Daraa province witnesses assassinations almost daily, most of which are against members of the former rebel groups who joined regime forces, as well as civilians and former members of the opposition factions who did not join regime forces.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.