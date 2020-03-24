Opposition Forces Thwart Regime Attack South of Idleb

The Syrian regime’s forces launched an attack on the villages of al-Ftira and Sfuhon, but were stopped by Turkish backed forces, who destroyed a tank reports Zaman Al-Wasl.

On Sunday, Syrian regime forces launched an attack on the southern region of Idleb province in a renewed breach to the three-week-old ceasefire.

The Russian-led forces used the heavy artillery and mortars in the attack on the villages of al-Ftira and Sfuhon, south of Idleb city.

The Turkish-backed Syrian forces thwarted the attack and destroyed a tank, rebel source said.

Meanwhile, the Turkish army has constructed a new outpost as more military reinforcements keep pouring into the last rebel stronghold in northern Syria, according to activists.

The observation point set in the village of al-Mshayrfa on the M4 highway links Jisr al-Shughour with Bashar al-Assad’s hometown of Lattakia.

Turkey, which backs rebels opposed to Bashar al-Assad, agreed a ceasefire with Russia two weeks ago after months of fighting displaced nearly 1 million people in Idleb. Moscow supports Syrian regime forces.

The truce halted a terrifying three-month air and ground campaign that killed hundreds and sent 1 million people fleeing towards the Turkish border.

The agreement did not force the Assad fighters to roll back significant military gains made in Russian-backed offensive over the past three months — a key Turkish demand prior to the talks.

Last Friday, the Turkish Defense Ministry assured in a statement that the planned deployment and distribution of troops in Idleb is continuing, and there are no withdrawals of troops from the region.

To stop the bloodshed and humanitarian crisis, and ensure the security of troops as well as safe return of civilians to their homes, all decisions taken under the Moscow deal are being implemented with utmost care, according to Anadolu Agency.

The regime offensive in Idleb province and parts of Aleppo has displaced more than 1,041,000 people from their homes and killed 700 people, including 91 women, 212 children and 17 rescue workers, over the past three months, the Syrian Response Coordination Group said.

According to the local monitor, Russian and regime airstrikes have targeted 20 refugee shelters, 88 educational facilities, nine Civil Defense centers, 32 health centers, eight ambulances, 14 furnaces and a bakery, 31 worship, and 23 other facilities such as water and power plants.

The nine-year-old war has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands and forced 13 million people from their homes, half of whom have left their shattered homeland.

