Syrian Opposition Party Calls for Participation in Elections

The Path of Peaceful Change has called for people to take part in the People Assembly elections, to create a serious internal opposition in Syria reports Russia Today.

The opposition “Path of Peaceful Change” movement in Syria has called for “serious internal national opposition forces” to take part in the People’s Assembly elections.

In a document called “Statement and Appeal” published in the name of the movement’s leader, Fateh Jamous, it said that it was correct and necessary for, “a group of actors, forces and figures who affiliated with or who see themselves as being in the ranks of the serious internal domestic opposition forces” to take part in the elections.

The statement called for these activities to crystallize in the form of a single rank, with one program and title: “The internal national opposition.” The statement suggested that a “democratic and participatory dialogue” take place to define and formulate the program, and suggested a number of points, including:

That the elites of the internal national opposition take it upon themselves to “launch a popular resistance against the American, Turkish and Zionist foreign occupations, and to form a broad front in support of the Syrian Arab Army and preserve the Syrian homeland and Syrian state”;

Resisting fascist fundamentalism and its allies, and defeating it.

Radical and comprehensive democratic change, in a progressive, peaceful, secure process, and a national dialogue between the parties of the internal national division… authorities and loyalists.

The statement called on “comrades of the movement” to submit applications for nomination before the end of the specified period, and encouraged others to do so as well.

The movement also appealed to, “all actors and figures who see themselves as part of a class, system, approach, or way of thinking and program of the internal national opposition” to issue statements of participation and to call for a dialogue of democratic participation “and move quickly to present the necessary papers for the nomination.”

Jamous, a former leader of the Communist Labor Party, founded the Path of Peaceful Change with several figures in February 2012. Later the movement, like the Popular Will Party (founded by Qadri Jamil), joined the Popular Front for Change and Liberation.\

Note from Syrian Observer

Fateh Jamous, a former leader of the opposition Communist Labor Party, was arrested multiple times in the 1970s and 1980s. After the start of the revolution, he defected from the party and took a position closer to that of the regime and adopted the regime’s vision of the revolution as a foreign conspiracy and Sunni Islamist rebellion. While the new party joined the moderate or internal opposition “coordinating body”—as it described itself—Jamous moved away—or farther away—and headed toward an alliance with former minister Qadri Jamil’s group to form the Popular Front for Change and Liberation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.