Assassination of Jaish al-Islam Leader in al-Bab

Abu Yasser Bazeina, who was a sharia judge and a leader for Jaish al-Islam, was killed when an explosive device hit his car reports Jesr.

A leader in Jaish al-Islam was killed in an explosion that hit his car in the Aleppo countryside.

The sharia judge known as Abu Yasser Bazeina, was killed when the blast from an explosive device hit his vehicle in the al-Habash district in al-Bab city east of Aleppo.

Residents took Bazeina to the city hospital, but he died of his wounds.

