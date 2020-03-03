Hospital Technician Mazkin Mohamed Commits Suicide in Malakiyeh

In a further escalation of a worrying trend, another man has killed himself in Hassakeh, although the motives are not clear reports Jesr.

Local Facebook pages mourned Mazkin Mohamed, who committed suicide by throwing himself from the third floor in Malakiyeh city in Hassakeh.

The man was 35 years-old and worked as an X-ray technician and the motives or reasons for the suicide were not clear.

Suicides have become regular in Hassakeh city, with the young man Hussein Omar from Hassakeh city shooting himself four days ago.

Local sources reported that Hussein Omar, from the Marshou district in Hassakeh, committed suicide, saying that he suffered from psychological problems. He was married and had a child.

In a similar case, Adel al-Baker, 30, killed himself by shooting himself in the head, also in Hassakeh.

About a month ago, Jafan Salah, 23, killed himself in front of the Farman hospital in Qamishli city.

There were other suicides. Last April, Osama Shamlou al-Ahmed, 35, from the Tai district in Qamishli, killed himself by shooting himself in the head, due to poverty and accumulating debts.

In August, a 15 year-old girl also killed herself in Hassakeh, by hanging herself, without the reasons being clear. A 65 year-old man from the village of Kharbet Amu south of Qamishli also killed himself by shooting himself in the head the same month.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.