Moscow: Turkey’s Non-Commitment to Its Obligations Reason Behind Deterioration of Situation in Idleb

Turkey has laid the blame for the situation in Idleb at the feet of Turkey, claiming that it has not upheld its obligations under the Sochi agreement writes SANA.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the non-commitment of Turkish regime to its obligations under the Sochi agreement is one of main reasons for the deterioration of the situation in Idleb.

Zakharova, in statement on Thursday, expressed concern over the situation in Idleb as it has turned into a stronghold of a terrorist alliance.

Quoted by Sputnik news agency, Zakharova underlined that the failure to implement the Russian–Turkish memorandum, which was signed on Sept. 17, 2018, in Sochi, was a main reason behind the deterioration of the situation in Idleb, indicating that despite of the implementation of the de-escalation zone agreement in the area, the militants continued shelling neighboring towns and Syrian Arab Army’s posts.

She indicated that consultations on situation in Idleb, which started on Wednesday between Russia and Turkey, will continue today, asserting that the two sides will discuss a number of issues related to the situation in Idleb.

