Emergency Security Campaign Is Carried out by the SDF in Deir ez-Zor

The Syrian Democratic Forces have launched an arrest campaign, targeting Islamic State cells in the Deir ez-Zor countryside writes Deirezzor 24.

This morning, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched a security campaign in a number of neighborhoods in al-Hawayej village in the eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside, Deir Ezzor 24’s network correspondent said.

According to our correspondent, the campaign was launched after cells, believed to belong to the Islamic State (ISIS), erected roadblocks on the main streets of al-Hawayej village after midnight.

The security force searched some houses, whose owners are suspected of being associated with the ISIS cells, but no one was arrested, according to the correspondent.

It is noteworthy that al-Hawayej village in the eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside has recently witnessed increased activity of cells believed to belong to ISIS.

