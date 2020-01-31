Syrian Army Storms Key Sector Inside Southwest Aleppo

The Syrian Army has started an attack against Rashiddeen sector 4, which could leave remaining jihadi areas vulnerable reports Al-Masdar.

The Syrian Army has begun storming the strategic Rashiddeen sector 4 in the southwestern outskirts of Aleppo.

Led by the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army reportedly attacked the jihadist defenses in the Rashiddeen sector 4 from their positions at the recently captured Rashiddeen sector 5.

According to a military source in Aleppo city, the Syrian Arab Army is engaged in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, but no advances have been made.

If the Syrian Army can take hold of the Rashiddeen sector 4, they will be in prime position to capture the remaining jihadist-held areas in the southwestern outskirts of the provincial capital.

