Cabinet Discusses Executive Mechanism to Apply Decrees No. 3 and 4

Legislative decrees No. 3 and 4 will punish traders any currency other than the Syrian pound and those who spread false information writes SANA.

On Monday, the cabinet discussed, in detail, the role and mission of each ministry to apply the executive mechanism of the legislative decrees No. 3 and 4, issued by President Bashar al-Assad, to punish traders who use any currencies but the Syrian pound.

The Cabinet, during its weekly session, led by Prime Minister Imad Khamis, affirmed that the two decrees are only targeting those who manipulate the Syrian pound, adding they don’t target the business, investment or foreign trade sectors.

On Saturday, Assad issued Legislative Decree No. 3 for 2020, amending Article 2 of Legislative Decree No. 54 of 2013.

The decree forbids the use of money other than the Syrian Pound as a means of payment for any type of commercial transaction.

