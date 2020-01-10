Iran Deducts 5,000 Pounds From the Salary of Its Militias in Deir Ezzor

Fighters from the Iranian militias have had thousands of Syrian pounds deducted from their pay reports Deir Ezzor 24.

Source have told Deir Ezzor 24 that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has deducted 5,000 Syrian pounds from each fighter in the Iranian militias.

The sources noted that according to the Iranian officials, the 5,000 Syrian pounds was deducted “for the souls of the martyrs”.

According to the same sources, the decision was met with disdain by the Iranian militia men, particularly the local elements.

In the past few days, the United States has targeted positions of the Iranian militias in Syria and Iraq, killing a number of militiamen, including senior officials, the most prominent of them is Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Quds Force.

The Revolutionary Guard arrested two elements of its forces on charges of collaborating with the opposition

