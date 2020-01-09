Syria Expresses Solidarity With Iran, Affirms Its Right to Defend Itself in Face of US Attacks 

The Foreign and Expatriate Ministry has expressed solidarity with Iran and affirmed their right to respond to US attacks writes SANA.

Syria has affirmed Iran’s right to defend itself in the face of US threats and attacks, indicating that the US should give up on subjugating others and its attempt to impose US hegemony and will on them.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriate Ministry said in a statement to SANA on Wednesday, “The Syrian Arab Republic announces its full solidarity with the brotherly people of Iran and affirms Iran’s right to defend itself in the face of US threats and attacks.”

The source added, “Syria at the same time holds the US regime responsible for all the consequences that are taking place due to its reckless policy and the arrogant mentality, which governs its acts and make them act like a gang, and not a state implementing polices.”

The source continued:“The Syrian Arab Republic affirms that free states have the right to respond to aggression against them in a way they find suitable and the US should learn how to give up the approach of subjugating others and imposing US hegemony and their will on them, and it asserts that the US regime is the first and last state responsible for stirring up sedition, prejudices and turbulence in the region.”

