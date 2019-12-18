Three People Shot Dead by Turkish Border Guards

As attacks on northern Syria escalate, more civilians are trying to cross into Turkey illegally, with some being killed by Turkish border guards reports Brocar Press.

Three civilians were shot dead on Tuesday night by Turkish border guards (gendarmes) while trying to cross the Syrian-Turkish border.

Brocar Press’s correspondent in Idleb said that three people, including a woman, were killed by Turkish border guards in the middle of the night on Tuesday while trying to cross the border near the Kherbet Eljoz area in the Jisr al-Shughour countryside.

Heavy regime and Russian attacks on areas in the Idleb countryside have pushed dozens of residents to resort to illegal border crossings into Turkey.

In earlier incidents, Turkish border guards killed a young man from the Idleb countryside while he was crossing the Syrian-Turkish border on Oct. 31, 2019.

A young man named Ahmed Abdel Majid Hajj Yassin from the city of Khan Sheikhoun in the Idleb countryside was shot dead by Turkish border guards while crossing the border on Oct. 20, 2019.

A Syrian woman living in the Aleppo 3 camp near Darkoush in western Idleb was also shot by border guards on Sept. 6, 2019, killing her instantly.

