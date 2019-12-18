President Assad, Russian Deputy PM Discuss Ways to Overcome Obstacles to Implement Mutual Agreements

President Assad and Deputy Prime Minister Borisov hailed the development of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and expressed their desire for more reports SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad discussed with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov and his accompanying delegation Syrian-Russian relations and the two countries’ cooperation in the economic field.

During their meeting on Tuesday, Assad and Borisov reviewed the progress of the implementation of the agreements signed between Syria and Russia, obstacles and ways to overcome them and facilitations and procedures that can be taken to accelerate the implementation of these agreements.

The meeting also dealt with the prospects for future cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance it in all fields, especially with regards to energy, infrastructure and the establishment of new investment and industrial projects in a manner that realizes the common interests of the two friendly peoples and countries.

Assad and Borisov expressed their satisfaction with the development of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, which is advancing steadily to reach the level of strategic relations linking Syria and Russia at the military and political levels.

The meeting reviewed the preparations for the Syrian-Russian joint committee meetings, which are to be held later this year.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Muallem, Presidential Affairs Minister Mansour Azzam, Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources, Ali Ghanem, Secretary-General of the Cabinet, Qais Khadr, Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Ayman Sosan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the Russian Ambassador in Damascus

