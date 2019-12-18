Iran Pushes Kuwaiti Shiite Investors to Bolster Assad’s Economy

Kuwaiti businessmen are stepping into the Syrian economy, setting up construction and real estate companies in regime held areas writes Zaman Al Wasl.

More than ten Kuwaiti Shiite investors have established construction and real-estate companies in regime-held areas since January, seeking to bolster the ailing Syrian economy, sources told Zaman al-Wasl.

The Kuwaiti investors are in direct contact with Iranians officials operating in Syria, where they get orders and instructions, according to sources.

The Syrian Trade Ministry has licensed “Diamond Lights” that will work in hotel and tourist services in Sayeda Zeinab city, south of the capital.

The owners of the company are Haroun Abdul Hussain Haji Muhammad Bahman, Mousa Abdul Hussain Haji Muhammad Bahman, and Afifa Abdul Hussain Haji Muhammad Bahman.

Last October, Kuwaiti businessman Abdul Nasser Owais al-Hamdani al-Ajmi obtained a license for his company “Eastern Energy”, which specializes in tourism and hotel projects management, as well as oil and gas.

One of the prominent investors in Syria since 2006 is Kuwaiti Shiite businessman, Abdul Hamid Dashti. He has been residing in Syria since 2014 due to lawsuits by Kuwaiti government, which demands his extradition to answer for an attack on Saudi Arabia, after its involvement in Bahrain, in addition to attacking the Gulf states that supported the Syrian revolution, when he was a member of the Kuwaiti National Assembly.

The only non-Shiite investor that the regime has authorized is the Al-Kharafi Group, the most prominent supporter of Hezbollah to this day. Many believe that Nasser al-Kharafi and his brother, Marzouq al-Kharafi, have converted to Shia Islam, because of their overt support for Shiite doctrine.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.