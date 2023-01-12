Youtube
-
Are the Presidents of Turkey and Syria About to Meet?
AL-JAZEERA, Thursday January 12th, 2023
-
Syria: Repatriations Lag for Foreigners with Alleged ISIS Ties
HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH, Friday December 16th, 2022
-
Turkey Threatens Ground Offensive into Kurdish-Controlled Syria
DW NEWS, Friday November 25th, 2022
-
Hundreds of Refugees Return to Syria from Lebanon
REUTERS, Friday October 28th, 2022
-
ISIS Senior Leader Believed to be Killed During Raid in Syria
CBS NEWS, Friday October 7th, 2022