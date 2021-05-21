Who is the Officer Assigned to Head State Security in Deir ez-Zor?

A new officer close to Iranian militias has been appointed to head the State Security intelligence services in Deir ez-Zor, according to SY24

The Syrian regime has appointed a new officer to lead the State Security intelligence department branch in Deir ez-Zor. The appointment follows the dismissal of the former branch chief, Brigadier-General Da’as Da’as, who served in the position for around 14 years.

According to local sources, the new head is Brigadier-General Abdul Karim Hamada. The position had remained vacant for several months, following the dismissal of Da’as.

Brigadier-General Hamada is considered to be Iran’s new representative in Deir ez-Zor. He has a strong relationship with Nawaf al-Bashir, who is close to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Upon his arrival in Deir ez-Zor, the brigadier-general met with the Iranian militia commanders and those responsible for the groups’ cultural centers in the region,” credible sources told SY-24.

Activists circulated photographs showing the head of the new state security branch alongside Firas al-Jaham, during celebrations held by militias in the city several ago. Al-Jaham, who is the National Defense Forces’ leader in Deir al-Zor, is also affiliated with the Iranian militias.

Brigadier-General Hamada comes from Deir al-Zor and is responsible for many crimes committed against the Syrian people. He joined combat operations and repressed protesters since the start of the Syrian revolution in 2011.

Earlier this year, the Syrian regime dismissed Brigadier-General Da’ass Da’as from his position as head of the State Security Branch. He served in the position for 14 years, despite reaching retirement age years ago.

Da’as is accused of committing many crimes while serving as head of the State Security Branch. These crimes include personally torturing detainees and ordering the execution of dozens of the detainees during the Syrian revolution.

In 2017, Russia accused Brigadier-General Da’as of orchestrating the assassination of Brigadier-General Issam Zahr al-Din, who led the regime’s military campaign in Deir ez-Zor. Zahr al-Din was shot dead by a sniper in the Harabesh neighborhood east of the city, but regime media claimed that ISIS killed Zahr al-Din during the Saker Island battles.

Brigadier-General Da’as was the target of an assassination attempt in late November 2020. Quds Force, a pro-Russia militia, was blamed for the attempt.

The State Security Branch is one of the most prominent security departments that the regime has relied on to suppress peaceful protesters in Deir ez-Zor since the Syrian revolution began. Many political opponents have disappeared at the hands of State Security since Hafez al-Assad became president of the Syrian Arab Republic in 1971.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.