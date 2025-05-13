The View From Damascus – Trump Lifts Sanctions: Sharaa’s Gamble with Israel Pays Off

In a dramatic turn of events that could redefine Syria’s place in the post-Assad regional order, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would lift all American sanctions on Syria. The move comes amid a flurry of diplomatic overtures from Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, including a proposal for a demilitarized zone near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and sweeping economic concessions aimed at securing a U.S. policy reversal.

From Gamble to Breakthrough

Speaking to a packed auditorium at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh, Trump declared: “I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness… Now, it’s their time to shine. We’re taking them all off. Good luck Syria.”

The statement, which followed days of speculation about a possible meeting between Trump and Sharaa during the president’s Gulf tour, confirmed that the White House is embracing a radical reassessment of Syria policy. In his remarks, Trump pointed to the new government in Damascus as “hopefully stabilising the country and keeping peace.”

Sharaa’s Strategic Overture

In the lead-up to Trump’s announcement, diplomatic sources revealed that Sharaa had been preparing an ambitious proposal dubbed the “Minerals Deal,” offering U.S. firms privileged access to Syrian natural resources in a bid to unlock sanctions relief. The offer also included broader political and security concessions, including peace overtures toward Israel and the establishment of a demilitarized buffer zone near the Golan Heights. According to reports, this could involve even allowing a limited Israeli security presence—an unprecedented shift in Syrian strategic posture.

Although details remain under negotiation, the lifting of sanctions marks the first tangible reward for Sharaa’s recalibrated foreign policy. Analysts say the interim president’s willingness to break long-standing taboos—most notably direct engagement with Israel—signaled to Washington a clear departure from the Assad era and a new willingness to prioritise pragmatism over ideology.

Israeli Caution, Regional Mediation

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar responded to Trump’s announcement with cautious optimism. “We welcome stability in Syria. We are watching developments carefully,” he said, reiterating concerns about Iranian proxies and security along Israel’s northern frontier. Sources suggest that quiet backchannel talks—reportedly mediated by the UAE—have continued between Israeli and Syrian officials, focused on reducing military tensions and limiting non-state actors in southern Syria.

A Marshall Plan for Syria?

Trump’s greenlight may also breathe life into Sharaa’s “Syrian Marshall Plan,” a $250 billion reconstruction initiative seeking international backing over the next decade. Envisioned as a cornerstone of Syria’s reintegration, the plan includes proposals for a tech hub in Aleppo, revitalised tourism around heritage sites, and a civil oversight authority aimed at curbing corruption. Syrian officials have framed the plan not just as an appeal for capital, but as a roadmap for national renewal and regional cooperation—particularly with Gulf states and Europe.

High Stakes, Uncertain Path

While the lifting of sanctions marks a dramatic breakthrough, the road ahead remains fraught. Sharaa’s dual-track approach—economic overtures to the West and political détente with Israel—has already stirred unease at home. Critics warn of perceived concessions on sovereignty, transitional justice, and the legacy of past war crimes. Regionally, the pivot could strain ties with Iran and provoke resistance from entrenched hardline factions.

Yet, for the first time in over a decade, Syria is no longer merely the subject of diplomatic bargaining—it is now an active participant, reshaping the region’s future. Whether Trump’s gamble will hold, and whether Sharaa can sustain domestic support amid bold regional re-engagement, remains to be seen.

But one thing is clear: the sanctions siege is over. And Damascus, long isolated, is back at the table.