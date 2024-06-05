Syrian Young Men Shoots at Beirut U.S. Embassy

The Lebanese army announced on Wednesday that a Syrian gunman had fired shots at the U.S. embassy in Beirut, and he was subsequently wounded and apprehended.

In a statement, the Lebanese army reported that “an individual of Syrian nationality fired at the U.S. embassy located in the Awkar area (north of Beirut).”

Soldiers stationed in the vicinity “responded to the gunfire, injuring the assailant, apprehending him, and transferring him to a hospital for medical attention. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement added.

It also highlighted that army units near the embassy are conducting a thorough inspection of the surrounding area “and are implementing necessary security measures to safeguard the vicinity.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. embassy in Beirut, via X platform, confirmed that “at 8:34 a.m. local time, there was a report of gunfire near the embassy entrance.”

“Thanks to the prompt response of the Lebanese Armed Forces, the Internal Security Forces, and our security team, our premises and personnel are secure.”

The embassy further stated, “Investigations are underway, and we are closely coordinating with the local law enforcement authorities in Lebanon.”

Prime Minister Najib Mikati has been briefed by relevant authorities on “the commencement of investigations to uncover the circumstances of the shooting at the U.S. embassy and to apprehend all those involved,” as per a statement released by the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

According to the statement, “Mikati discussed the matter during his meeting with Defense Minister Maurice Slim and engaged in a series of communications with army commander General Joseph Aoun and the heads of security agencies.”

Mikati also reached out to “concerned personnel at the embassy to inquire about the situation and the safety of embassy staff, especially considering Ambassador Lisa Johnson’s absence from Lebanon,” the statement concluded.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.