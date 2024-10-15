Syria Today – Israel Solidifying Positions on Syria Border; Alleged Hezbollah Fighter on Trial in Germany Over Crimes in Syria

In today’s news roundup on Syria, several key developments have surfaced, signaling escalating tensions in the region. Israel has intensified its military operations, including demining near the Golan Heights, in what analysts suggest could be a preparation to widen the front against Hezbollah. Meanwhile, the U.S. has conducted a series of airstrikes targeting ISIS camps in Syria, aiming to disrupt the militant group’s ability to plan attacks. On the humanitarian front, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has warned of worsening conditions for Syrian and Lebanese refugees fleeing from Lebanon into Syria, with urgent calls for increased international support. Additionally, a former Hezbollah fighter is standing trial in Germany, accused of war crimes committed during the Syrian civil war, further highlighting the legal and political complexities surrounding the conflict.

Israel’s demining near Golan signals wider front against Hezbollah, sources say

In a sign Israel may expand its ground operations against Hezbollah while bolstering its own defences, its troops have cleared landmines and established new barriers on the frontier between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and a demilitarised strip bordering Syria, security sources and analysts said.

The move, Reuters reports, suggests Israel may seek to strike Hezbollah for the first time from further east along Lebanon’s border, at the same time creating a secure area from which it can freely reconnoitre the armed group and prevent infiltration, the sources said.

While demining activity has been reported, sources who spoke to Reuters – including a Syrian soldier stationed in south Syria, a Lebanese security official and a U.N. peacekeeping official – revealed additional unreported details that showed Israel was moving the fence separating the DMZ towards the Syrian side and digging more fortifications in the area.

Military action involving raids from the Israeli-occupied Golan and possibly from the demilitarised zone that separates it from Syrian territory could widen the conflict pitting Israel against Hezbollah and its ally Hamas that has already drawn in Iran and risks sucking in the U.S.

Israel has been trading fire with Tehran-backed Hezbollah since the group began launching missiles across Lebanon’s border in support of Hamas after its deadly attack on southern Israel triggered Israel’s military campaign on Gaza.

Now, in addition to Israeli aerial strikes that have caused Hezbollah significant damage in the past month, the group is under Israeli ground assault from the south and faces Israeli naval shelling from the Mediterranean to the west.

IRC warns of deteriorating humanitarian situation for Lebanese refugees and forcibly displaced Syrians arriving into Syria from Lebanon

While the eyes of the world are rightly focused on the devastating conflict engulfing Lebanon, and the humanitarian catastrophe that continues to unfold in the occupied Palestinian territory, inside Syria – a country now experiencing its 14th year of conflict and crisis – IRC is warning of a deteriorating humanitarian situation for more than a quarter of a million Syrian and Lebanese who are estimated to have now crossed from Lebanon as they flee the conflict.

Tanya Evans, IRC’s Country Director in Syria, said: “Underlying the vulnerability of many of those newly displaced, over half of the new arrivals are women and girls, and more than 60 per cent are children. Many have embarked on long journeys to the north in the hope of being reunited with extended families, or so that they can be hosted in areas they already know.”

“Through IRC’s staff and partners on the ground, we are hearing reports of Syrian families who have been forced to pay large sums of money to get to their intended destinations. Once arrived, many are reporting not having any money left over to purchase their basic necessities. In the northeast, conditions in the camps housing new arrivals are dire. With IRC teams reporting a lack of a lack of privacy, insufficient materials to protect families from the elements, and inadequate water supplies for drinking or washing. Our protection teams also report a high prevalence of psychological trauma in those newly arrived.”

Alleged Hezbollah fighter on trial in Germany over war crimes in Syria

A Syrian man went on trial in Germany Tuesday accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity while fighting for Hezbollah on the side of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, AFP reported.

The defendant, identified by the court in Stuttgart only as 32-year-old Ammar A., faces charges including killings and torture.

He was allegedly a leader of a Shia Muslim militia, which joined with Lebanon-based Hezbollah fighting on the side of the Assad regime in the Syrian civil war.

The defendant is accused of participating in attacks on Sunni Muslims in the regime-controlled southern town of Busra al-Sham in 2012.

Prosecutors say Ammar A. was part of an attack on a civilian residence where one person was shot dead and their home looted and burnt.

Ammar A. is also accused of taking prisoner and abusing Sunni residents in Busra al-Sham on two occasions between 2013-2014.

Prosecutors allege that in one instance, the victims were handed over to Syrian military intelligence, who tortured the captives.

The accused has been in custody since December and trial dates have been set until late February.

Hezbollah Leaders’ Presence in Syria: A “Backyard War” Strategy

Israeli airstrikes in Syria have exposed the presence of Hezbollah leaders, raising questions about why they remain in Syria while fighting intensifies in southern Lebanon, according to a report by Enab Baladi.

These leaders, whose presence was largely concealed until the strikes, have been targeted in Damascus, with significant casualties reported. One such strike in October 2023 killed Hassan Jaafar Qusayr, son-in-law of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah’s presence in Syria has deep roots, dating back to 2012, when the group began building a network of bases and tunnels along the Syrian-Lebanese border. This infrastructure is part of Iran’s broader strategy to support Hezbollah, transferring fighters from Iraq to Syria to bolster its capabilities. Reports from Enab Baladi, Bloomberg, and Time suggest that Hezbollah may be hiding some of its leaders in Syria to protect them from Israeli attacks in Lebanon, while also preparing for the possibility of a prolonged war.

Analysts like Mustafa al-Nuaimi suggest that while Hezbollah may withdraw forces to Lebanon for the current conflict, Syria serves as a “backline” for support and a potential site for future military operations against Israel. Israeli strikes on Hezbollah positions in Syria aim to weaken the group before a larger conflict escalates in Lebanon.

Israel’s Pressure on Hezbollah and its Impact on Syria’s Assad

The National published a report detailing how Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah leadership and infrastructure in Syria have led to speculation about the future of Syria’s alliance with Hezbollah and Iran. President Bashar al-Assad’s silence amidst these developments has fueled questions about whether he will be forced to pivot away from his key allies. While Hezbollah has played a crucial role in Assad’s survival during the civil war, the intensifying Israeli campaign is placing significant strain on this relationship, especially as Israel signals its intent to target top Syrian military officials, including Assad’s brother Maher, who leads the Iran-aligned Fourth Mechanized Division.

Diplomatic sources suggest that Assad now faces a difficult choice: distance himself from Hezbollah and Iran or risk becoming the next target of Israel’s strikes. However, fear of Iranian retaliation and Assad’s deep ideological ties to these allies may prevent a clean break. Additionally, Assad’s regime is entangled in a narcotics smuggling network linked to Hezbollah, complicating any potential shift in alliances.

While some analysts believe Assad could quietly distance himself from Hezbollah, doing so would come with considerable risks, including internal discord and threats from Iran. Russia, another key player in Syria, is also unlikely to support a complete severing of ties with Tehran. Ultimately, Assad’s options are limited, and his future hinges on navigating external pressures from Israel, Iran, and Russia.