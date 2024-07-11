Syria Supports Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence Reaffirmed by Chinese President

Syria has commended the far-reaching vision of the five principles of peaceful coexistence renewed by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his speech marking the 70th anniversary of these principles, originally launched by China, India, and Myanmar in 1954.

These principles—mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-aggression, non-interference in internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence—have been fundamental in fostering the historical friendly relations between the Syrian Arab Republic and the People’s Republic of China, according to a statement from the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry on Thursday.

The Ministry emphasized that these noble principles have epitomized the friendship and cooperative ties between the peoples of Syria and China over the years. These ties are now being further strengthened by the wise, principled vision of President Bashar al-Assad and President Xi Jinping, who aim to develop friendly and fraternal relations between the two nations.

“These principles demonstrate their validity in all times and places, and constitute a platform of action for countries that advocate peace, stability, and cooperation, and for those who believe in the rule of International Law and respect for international legality,” the Ministry stated.

The Foreign Ministry denounced the forces of global hegemony and colonial arrogance that continue to ignore and undermine these principles. It expressed Syria’s firm conviction that these principles will drive the world towards peace, development, cooperation, and common benefit, and reiterated its support for the objectives of these principles in building a common future for humanity.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.