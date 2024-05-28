State Security Center Surronded: Regime Forced to Release Detainees from Daraa

The Syrian regime released four young men from Daraa after local fighters pressured them to lift the siege on the State Security center in the city of Inkhil.

According to the local network Daraa 24, on Tuesday, the regime released Ahmed Mamoun al-Wadi from Inkhil, who was arrested two days prior in Damascus. Three others were also released by the regime on Monday.

Inkhil, located in the northern countryside of Daraa, experienced security tension as local fighters surrounded the State Security center to demand the release of the youths.

Following the release of the young men, the fighters lifted the siege on the center, and the situation returned to normal.

A similar incident

A few days ago, residents of the Lajat area in the eastern countryside of Daraa successfully secured the release of a young man held in regime prisons after detaining an officer and a member of its forces.

According to the Ahrar Horan Gathering, on Saturday, a group of Lajat area residents intercepted a car belonging to the Ninth Division of regime forces, apprehending an officer and a member inside.

The residents stipulated that the officer and the member would only be released upon the liberation of Ayham al-Sami. Sami had been previously detained by regime forces at the bridge checkpoint of Tebnah, north of Daraa, last Friday. It’s important to note that Sami is not affiliated with any military faction.

Following negotiations between the local residents and the Eighth Brigade of regime forces, an agreement was reached. The terms included the release of the young man and the withdrawal of military reinforcements in exchange for freeing the officer and the member.

