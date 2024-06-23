New Plan Underway: Germany Prepares to Deport ‘Criminals’ to Syria and Afghanistan

It was agreed on Friday, at the end of a three-day meeting in Potsdam, that Islamist “criminals” and “threats” should be deported to Afghanistan and Syria.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Weiser stated she was already in discussions with several states on the matter.

Given that Germany currently lacks relations with Bashar al-Assad’s government, these deportations will likely be organized through neighbouring countries.

“In addition to clarifying practical issues, a reassessment of the situation in Syria is necessary,” Weiser said.

She believes she can address this issue with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Green Party) in the near future.

She also noted that no change in the security assessment for deportations to Afghanistan was necessary.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann urged the Foreign Ministry to “quickly reassess the need to protect people returning to Syria.” Specifically, the concern is whether there are areas in Syria where returnees are not at risk.

“We all have the same interest in reducing irregular migration in Germany,” Weiser said. She also announced plans to introduce a draft law regulating the expulsion of those convicted of sedition.

Baden-Württemberg Interior Minister Thomas Strobl added, “We must ensure fewer asylum seekers arrive in Germany.”

“In immigration policy, federal and state interior ministers share the same goal, but there are differences of opinion on how to achieve it.”

Suggestions are also needed to address the issue of many arrivals without identity documents, which needs to be tackled at the EU level as well.

Green Party leader Omid Nouripour told the dpa news agency: “What is needed are faster constitutional procedures and consistent implementation of applicable laws, such as the reform of European asylum law, not the false solutions that have already failed in Great Britain.”

“Great Britain wants to send asylum seekers who entered the country illegally to Rwanda, which will then not only handle the asylum process but also provide protection or carry out deportations.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.