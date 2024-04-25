Mamlouk Stresses National Identity’s Role in Security at High-Level Meeting in St. Petersburg

At the 12th International Meeting of High-Level Officials of Security Issues held in St. Petersburg, Major General Ali Mamlouk, National Security Advisor at the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Syrian Republic, emphasized the critical role of national identity and values in safeguarding countries from external threats and maintaining internal unity. His remarks on Thursday highlighted the challenges nations face from foreign agendas aiming to undermine societal cohesion through the erosion of cultural identity.

Mamlouk stated, “Preserving national identity and traditional values for the sake of security, peace, and international stability is paramount, especially when certain countries attempt to disintegrate others by attacking their social values under the guise of misleading political agendas.” He linked these challenges directly to the “terrorist war” on Syria, describing it as an attack on the community’s foundational defences—its sense of identity and belonging.

The conference also served as a platform for Syria to express its gratitude towards Russia for its support in counter-terrorism efforts. These discussions come at a time when the Middle East is experiencing heightened tensions and shifting alliances, underscoring the importance of regional dialogue and cooperation.

In addition to his speech, Mamlouk engaged in bilateral talks with security representatives from Bahrain, Oman, and Iraq. Each meeting focused on reinforcing ties and enhancing collaborative efforts in intelligence and security.

During his meeting with Lieutenant General Adel bin Khalifa Al-Fadil, head of the National Intelligence Service of Bahrain, Mamlouk conveyed Syria’s keenness to strengthen communication and cooperation with Bahrain, expressing best wishes for the upcoming Arab summit in Manama.

Similarly, discussions with Humayr al-Busaidi, Assistant Secretary-General of Oman’s National Security Council, and Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji centered around enhancing security cooperation and information exchange, particularly in combating terrorism and controlling border areas.

The meetings underscored a collective regional effort to confront security challenges and enhance stability through shared intelligence and security strategies. As Major General Mamlouk and his counterparts reiterated, safeguarding national identity and fostering regional cooperation remains vital in the face of ongoing and emerging security threats.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.