Jordanian-Russian Talks on Israeli War on Gaza, Syria Crisis 

Jordan and Russia discussed efforts to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, developments in the Syrian crisis, and ways to reach a political solution on Wednesday. This meeting took place between Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the Russian president’s special envoy for the Syrian settlement, Alexander Lavrentyev, in the capital Amman. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry’s statement did not address the duration of Lavrentyev’s visit or its details.

Safadi and Lavrentyev discussed “bilateral relations, joint keenness to strengthen them in various fields, and a number of issues of common interest,” according to the statement.

They also addressed “efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe there.”

The Israeli war on Gaza, with unequivocal support from the United States since October 7, has left more than 125,000 Palestinians dead and wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 10,000 missing, amid massive destruction and famine that has killed dozens of children.

Tel Aviv continues this war in disregard of UN Security Council resolutions to stop it immediately and the orders of the International Court of Justice to end the invasion of Rafah (south), take measures to prevent acts of genocide, and improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The two sides also discussed “the developments of the Syrian crisis and the efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to it that preserves the unity, cohesion, and sovereignty of Syria, restores its security, achieves the aspirations of the Syrian people, and provides conditions that allow the voluntary return of refugees.”

The Foreign Ministry statement quoted Safadi as warning of “the danger of continued attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs from Syria to Jordan.”

“Jordan will continue to take all necessary steps to end this danger and protect its interests and the safety of its citizens,” he said.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.