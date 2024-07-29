Erdogan on Top of it: Syrian Regime Issues a List of Names of “Supporters of Terrorism”

The Syrian regime’s Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Commission has issued a new list of individuals and entities accused of “money laundering and supporting domestic terrorism.”

Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper obtained a copy of the list, which included the names of politicians, political parties, and international entities, as well as Arab and foreign clerics and members of parliament.

According to the list, the number of individuals involved in terrorist financing and money laundering reached 597 people, and the number of entities was 105. However, it actually amounted to 127 organizations, institutions, and associations, as all Turkish associations classified as supporting terrorism were grouped into one category, totaling 24 organizations.

The newspaper pointed out that the list included one head of state, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and two former prime ministers, Ahmet Davutoglu, former Turkish Prime Minister, and Saad Hariri, former head of the Lebanese government and head of the Future Movement.

The list also included the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, and the head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea.

The list included the names of personalities of Arab and foreign nationalities from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Lebanon, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Iraq, Mauritania, Libya, Palestine, Sudan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Senegal, Turkey, Eritrea, Nigeria, France, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kenya, Nepal, Benin, Albania, Bosnia, Spain, Germany, and the United States.

The list also included a number of Syrians, including Mustafa al-Sabbagh, chairman of the Syrian Businessmen Forum, Sheikh Ahmed al-Sayasneh, and actor Abdul Hakim Qutaifan.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.