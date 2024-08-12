Assad Intelligence Arrests Head of Local Council in Damascus Countryside on Corruption Charges

Regime-affiliated media outlets have reported that Syrian security services arrested the head of the Tal City Council, Samer al-Ahmar, on corruption charges. Ahmar is accused of profiting from building violations in the city and has been transferred to the financial investigative judge before being detained at Adra Central Prison. Ongoing investigations are reportedly targeting other officials within the regime’s council, including a former technical office official responsible for the violations department and a former city council president, who is currently in hiding.

Sources indicate that both the current and former mayors unlawfully granted exceptions to contractors and traders, allowing the construction of numerous villas and informal structures. It is suggested that such corruption networks are directly sponsored and managed by the regime.

Additionally, media close to the Assad regime disclosed the arrest of officials within the Omran Foundation for violating laws and wasting public funds. These officials allegedly exploited their positions by signing contracts for the sale of black cement, in direct violation of instructions from the General Administration of the Foundation and the Ministry of Industry.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.