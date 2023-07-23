Jordan’s Diplomatic Role in Resolving the Syrian Crisis: From Damascus to Ankara and Doha

Following Safadi's visit to Damascus, he met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on June 4th, Athr Press reminds.

Jordan’s diplomatic efforts toward resolving the Syrian crisis have been steadily gaining momentum. Its significant role in the Jeddah consultative meeting and continued involvement in tripartite meetings with Egypt and Iraq showcase its commitment to finding a solution.

The restoration of Syrian-Jordanian relations, marked by a phone call between President Bashar al-Assad and King Abdullah II, led to subsequent official meetings. Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, visited Damascus, signalling a willingness to engage in meaningful communication.

However, challenges persist as the complexities of the Syrian crisis and competing regional and international interests create uncertainty about the prospects for success.

Following Safadi’s visit to Damascus, he met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on June 4, 2023, to discuss regional stability and the return of displaced Syrians. Experts speculate that Jordan’s involvement hints at facilitating a “Syrian-Turkish” rapprochement, despite doubts about Turkey’s sincerity. Menini expressed skepticism, citing Turkey’s history of unreliable political positions.

To influence Qatar’s stance on Syria, Safadi met with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani in Doha on June 17, 2023. While Qatar’s policies have negatively impacted Syria and the Gulf states, economic interests have brought Qatar and Jordan closer.

In conclusion, Jordan’s active diplomatic role reflects its growing influence as a regional actor. Despite the challenges, Jordan remains committed to resolving the Syrian crisis, emphasizing that reestablishing full relations with Syria is crucial for regional security and stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.