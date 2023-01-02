Transport Ministry: Damascus International Airport Back Into Service

The Damascus International Airport went out of service as a result of an Israeli aggression, according to SANA.

Damascus, SANA-The Ministry of Transport has announced the return of Damascus International Airport to service and the resumption of flights as of 9:00 a.m. today.

On its official Facebook page, the ministry stated that its cadres, in cooperation with the authorities and institutions concerned, have repaired the damages caused by the Israeli act of aggression since dawn and put the airport into service while continuing repairs at other damaged sites.

The Ministry called on national airlines to arrange their flight schedules through the airport as of today at nine o’clock in the morning and to serve passengers as usual.

The Damascus International Airport went out of service as a result of an Israeli act of aggression that targeted the airport and its vicinity from the northeastern direction of Lake Tiberias at 2:00 a.m., which resulted in the martyrdom of two military personnel and the injury of two others, in addition to some material damages.

