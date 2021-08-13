Syria’s AANES: Opening EU Offices Helps Develop Political Relations

The co-chair of the Executive Council of the AANES claimed that the opening of offices in European countries helps develop political ties with those countries, North Press claims.

The co-chair of the Executive Council of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), Abdul Hamid al-Mahbash, said on Thursday that the opening of offices in European countries helps develop political relations with those countries.

On August 8th, the AANES opened an office in the city of Geneva in Switzerland to improve its relations with European countries.

The political offices in Europe and other countries will help with real and direct representation of the Autonomous Administration and the population in the areas administered by the administration, Mahbash told North Press.

The AANES has offices in a number of European countries, including France, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Russia, and Norway, the last of which was the office in Geneva, Switzerland.

The AANES will look after the interests of its nationals and follow up the affairs of Syrians living in its regions and those in European countries through the work of these representations, according to al-Mahbash.

The office released a statement in Geneva which explained that “it is necessary to open offices of the AANES in the countries affecting the Syrian issue, including Germany, France, Sweden, and the Benelux Union.”

“In an attempt to improve our relations with other European countries, we opened an office representing the AANES in Switzerland because of its great importance and primary presence in the Syrian issue,” the statement added.

The opening of an office in Geneva at this sensitive and historical time aims “to build relations between the communities of northeast Syria and the government and people of Switzerland to introduce the project of the AANES.”

With this step, the AANES aims to consolidate diplomatic relations and maintain security and stability in the region through joint cooperation in many political and cultural areas, according to the statement.

