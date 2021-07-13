Regime Receives Huge Amounts of Customs Revenues in 2021

The Syrian regime has registered a huge increase in its customs revenues, mainly due to fines on smugglers, according to Nedaa Post.

Pro-regime media reported that the Syrian regime has received more than 80 billion Syrian pounds in customs revenues this year, a figure four times higher than last year.

In 2020, the General Customs Directorate of the regime received around 18 billion Syrian pounds of revenues from fines on 2,713 smuggling incidents.

“The fines collected relate to 1,700 customs cases that were prosecuted from the beginning of the year to the end of June,” said General Customs Director Majid Omran, quoted by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

According to the Customs Directorate, the confiscated goods included “used and new clothing, cosmetics, electrical products, alcoholic beverages, food, spare parts, fabrics, threads, and plastic granules.” The items also included “drugs and hashish”.

At the end of last month (June), the Syrian regime’s Ministry of Economy and Trade announced that it would extend the exemption of Iranian public sector imports from customs duties and taxes for a further six months.

