Eid Holiday

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, The Syrian Observer will not be publishing any articles Friday, May 14. We will be back in action Monday, May 17.

Dear readers,

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, The Syrian Observer will not be publishing any articles Friday, May 14. We will be back in action Monday, May 17.

Happy Eid to all our readers around the world.

Thanks,

The Syrian Observer