Government Cancels Gasoline Subsidies, Raises Domestic Gas Price

Gasoline and gas cylinders are set to increase in price as subsidies are jettisoned, writes Sowt Al-Asima.

The Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection in the government of the Syrian regime announced an increase in the price of gasoline and domestic-use gas cylinders.

According to the decision, issued on Monday evening, the price of 95 octane gasoline has reached 2,000 Syrian pounds for the liter.

The ministry also decided to set the price of premium 90 octane gasoline, for the quantities distributed through the smart card (both subsidized and unsubsidized), at 750 pounds per liter.

The new price of the two types of gasoline (octane 90 and octane 95) includes the annual renewal fee for vehicles operating on gasoline, which amounts to 29,000 pounds per liter.

The ministry decided to set the selling price of a 10-kilogram household butane gas cylinder at 3,850 pounds.

The decision comes in light of the fuel crisis in the country, which led to the formation of long car queues in front of gas stations.

This is the second time the government increased the price of gasoline, after it did so on January 20.

The government set, according to what it called a price amendment, the price of a liter of subsidized premium gasoline at 475 pounds and 675 pounds for unsubsidized gasoline.

It raised the price of a liter of 95 octane gasoline to 1,300 pounds per liter instead of the original price of 1,050 pounds per liter.

The increase in fuel prices is often linked to a general increase in the prices of other goods and materials, in addition to an increase in transportation fares.

In the wake of the increase in the price of gasoline in October of last year, the Director of Consumer Protection at the Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, Ali al-Khatib, said that the increase in the subsidized gasoline price will affect the transportation sector by 90 percent, but he denied that it would affect the prices of other materials and goods.

