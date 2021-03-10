Egeland Warns of Worsening Displacement Crisis

The Norwegian Refugee Council has warned of millions being displaced if a political solution is not found in Syria, writes SY 24.

New warnings have been issued about the possibility of the displacement of six million people in the coming years, if the political conflict in Syria goes on.

The Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, said that the past ten years in Syria have been “a decade of shame on humanity.”

He considered that “the cruel indifference towards millions of Syrian children, mothers, and fathers who have lost their homes and their lives, is a damning condemnation of the parties and sponsors of this cruel war.”

Egeland warned of the possibility of the displacement of at least six million additional Syrians during the next ten years if the political conflict, insecurity, and economic deterioration continue in Syria.

