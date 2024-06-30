Will Breathing Life into the Sick Body of the Baath Party Succeed?

The Syrian regime’s attempt to revive the Baath Party’s role in political life, after decades of marginalization, draws parallels with Saddam Hussein’s efforts to revive tribal influence in Iraq post-1991. However, the success of this endeavour in Syria is uncertain, given the country’s significant transformations since the Baath Party’s heyday.

Removing the Baath from the Scene

To implement its “reform” program, the regime had to eliminate obstacles, leading to the retirement of most “old guard” members at the party’s tenth regional conference. The regime then weakened trade unions and professional federations, which were once powerful arms of the Baath Party. The party itself was rendered ineffective, with membership no longer a path to career advancement and its ideas no longer guiding state policies. The party apparatus was marginalized, its budgets cut, and it was dismantled at the organizational level.

Attempts to Revive the Baath

Now, nearly two decades after the process of marginalizing the Baath Party began, and following a decade of bloody conflict, the regime is attempting to revive it. However, if the Baath Party’s rebuilding succeeds, it will create a new party without ties to its past, history, or intellectual and ideological (nationalist-socialist) legacy. The traditional Baath masses no longer exist; they have either joined the opposition, sought asylum abroad, or resided in displacement areas outside the regime’s control. Thus, the new party base will be different, reflecting the aspirations and interests of a different class, as seen in the ongoing election campaigns for the People’s Assembly.

A New Path Forward

Reviving the Baath Party is not the solution for Syria’s future. Instead, Syria needs to revive Syrian patriotism and build a new state based on democratic foundations, transitional justice, and national reconciliation. This includes restoring the state’s legitimacy, fulfilling its fundamental functions, monopolizing the use of force, preventing parallel authorities, regaining sovereignty, expelling foreign forces, rebuilding the economy on fairer grounds, and achieving national reconciliation.

