Wide Popular Participation: Funeral of Dead Protesters in Northern Aleppo

Residents of the northern countryside of Aleppo mourned on Tuesday those who died during protests condemning racist attacks against Syrian refugees in Turkey. A local source told Syria TV that hundreds of civilians gathered in the cities of Azaz and Afrin for the funeral of the previous day’s victims, amid slogans demanding accountability for those who shot them and others affirming the continuation of protests and rejection of violence.

According to the source, the total number of victims is five, including four displaced people from the Damascus countryside (Bilal Jamous from Maliha, Louay Saab from Douma, Bilal Srour from al-Qaysa, Talal Amira from Jobar), and one (Mahmoud Hammoud) from the displaced people of Homs.

The funeral processions did not witness any friction with the Turkish army or with military or service institutions, nor did any breaches occur during them, as civilians feared.

On Monday, the northwestern region of Syria witnessed great tensions after demonstrations condemning racist attacks against Syrian refugees in the central Turkish province of Kayseri.

These protests quickly developed into violent events, starting with the breaking of Turkish trucks in the eastern countryside of Aleppo and then clashing with the Turkish army in the city of Afrin, northwest of Aleppo, which led to the death of five people and the injury of about forty others.

In response to these developments, the Turkish authorities closed the border crossings linking them to northwestern Syria, including Bab al-Hawa, Bab al-Salama, al-Rai, Jarablus, and al-Hammam, some of which were stormed by demonstrators.

It is noteworthy that the civilian and military parties in the Syrian opposition, represented by the National Coalition, the Islamic Council, and the National Army, are trying to calm the situation, contain tensions, and prevent further escalation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.