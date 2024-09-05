The Syrian Network for Human Rights Condemns Cancellation of Paralympic Games in Idleb by Salvation Government

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) issued a statement on Thursday condemning the cancellation of the Paralympic Games in Idlib by the Salvation Government, which is linked to Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham. The games, organized by the Violet Organization, began on August 26, 2024, but were halted following an incitement campaign that SNHR believes was intended to send a threatening message not just to Violet but to other humanitarian organizations operating in the region under the control of the Salvation Government.

SNHR called upon the Salvation Government, as the de facto authority, to respect the work of organizations providing community services, ensure the safety of their members, adhere to international human rights laws, hold extremist elements accountable, and dismiss them from the government. Additionally, SNHR stressed the importance of issuing an apology to the organizations involved and assuring them that such threats will not recur.

The statement emphasized that the decision to prevent events without prior approval from the General Directorate of Political Affairs reinforces the oppressive policies imposed on humanitarian organizations by the Salvation Government.

Paganism

SNHR noted that the Violet Organization’s Paralympic Games, which involved 333 athletes with special needs, were conducted in parallel with the Paris Paralympic Games at the municipal stadium in Idlib. However, criticism erupted when the torchbearer greeted the audience by bowing, prompting condemnation from several religious scholars, some of whom were affiliated with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham. They denounced the gesture, claiming it violated Islamic law and accused the event of promoting “Western and pagan practices,” specifically targeting the torch-lighting ceremony.

On August 28th, the Salvation Government’s Humanitarian Coordination Office summoned Violet’s public relations officer and requested a public apology for the bowing incident, though the organization affirmed that all actions were in line with prior agreements. Following this, the Salvation Government released a statement claiming that the event contradicted local traditions and customs, with Tariq Al-Ali, Director of Public Relations at the Ministry of Development and Humanitarian Affairs, clarifying that Violet had only sought approval for a sports activity, not for any elements that might be seen as controversial.

The growing incitement surrounding the event eventually led Violet to halt the games, fearing the campaign could escalate into attacks on its staff and disrupt its operations in Salvation Government-controlled areas.

The SNHR highlighted that the media campaign against the event, driven by clerics and scholars aligned with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, focused on alleged violations of Islamic law. Among the most vocal critics was Saudi cleric Muslih al-Aliani, who condemned the torch-lighting as a symbol of paganism, urging accountability for the event’s organizers. Activists, in contrast, called for campaigns addressing more pressing issues such as poverty, injustice, and corruption.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.