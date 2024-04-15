Syria Today – ISIS Carries Out Suicide Attacks Across the Country

Reuters reported that Islamic State fighters in Syria carried out suicide attacks that struck the cities of Homs and Tartous and a checkpoint near Damascus, all held by the government, and in Kurdish-held Hassakeh province, its Amaq news agency said on Monday.

The attacks killed dozens of Syrian troops, including several officers, as well as some Kurdish fighters, Islamic State said.

Israeli military pledges response to Iran attack amid calls for restraint

Israel’s military chief said on Monday his country would respond to Iran’s weekend missile and drone attack amid calls for restraint by allies anxious to avoid an escalation of conflict in the Middle East, Reuters reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned his war cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours to weigh how to react to Iran’s first-ever direct attack on Israel, a government source said.

Israel’s military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said the country would respond, but provided no details.

“This launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and drones into Israeli territory will be met with a response,” he said at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, which sustained some damage in Saturday night’s attack.

Iran’s attack – launched in retaliation for a suspected Israeli airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1 – has increased fears of open warfare between Israel and Iran and heightened concerns that violence rooted in the Gaza war is spreading further in the region.

Wary of the dangers, President Joe Biden told Netanyahu the United States will not take part in any Israeli counter-offensive against Iran, officials said on Sunday.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, opens new tab on Oct. 7, clashes have erupted between Israel and Iran-aligned groups in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq. Israel said four of its soldiers were wounded hundreds of metres inside Lebanese territory overnight.

Religion as a Soft Power Tool: Iran’s Export of Twelver Shia Islam to Syria

George Hancock discusses in his article in rusi.org how Iran uses the export of Twelver Shia Islam as a form of soft power in Syria.

Iran aims to solidify an ‘axis of resistance’ across the Middle East, influencing regions including Syria by promoting Twelver Shia Islam. This effort is part of a broader Iranian strategy to strengthen its influence over the Middle East, countering Western and Sunni Arab influences.

Iran’s activities in Syria include the settlement of Shia populations and the establishment of Shia religious and cultural centers. These efforts are seen as a means to shift the demographic and confessional balance in favour of Iran-backed ideologies.

The article describes how the Assad regime in Syria, predominantly Alawite, has collaborated with Iran in promoting Twelver Shia beliefs, including changes to public education and religious leadership that favour Twelver Shia teachings.

Notably, Iran has facilitated the migration of Shia populations from regions like Iraq, Lebanon, and Afghanistan into strategic areas of Syria. This strategy includes the acquisition of properties in historically significant locations for Shia Islam.

The ongoing conflict in Syria has made it easier for Iran to carry out its strategies of demographic and religious influence, as the war has led to significant displacement and social upheaval.

The article compares Iran’s tactics in Syria with those previously used in Lebanon, where Iran also built influence through cultural, economic, and infrastructural investments, eventually establishing a strong base with the Shia population and Hezbollah.

Iran’s actions are likely to have enduring impacts on Syria’s societal fabric, potentially making parts of Syria more aligned with Iran culturally and politically. This is seen as part of a broader Iranian aim to create a continuous sphere of influence across the Middle East, from Iran through Iraq, Syria, and into Lebanon.

The article underscores the complexity of Middle Eastern geopolitics where religion and cultural influence play critical roles in the strategic aims of regional powers like Iran.

Pro-Iran militia chiefs flee north-east Syria bases fearing Israel strike

Commanders of pro-Iran militias in the area of Deir ez-Zur in north-east Syria, have left their bases fearing an Israeli strike, the UK based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition group, said on Tuesday.

The Observatory said the senior commanders and administrators of all the bases and command centers of the militias have given themselves a week off and have left the area.

Allies urge restraint as Iran strikes Israel in response to killing of top officials in Syria

Tensions remain high in the Middle East as Israel says it will respond to Iran’s barrage of drones over the weekend. President Biden said while the U.S. commitment to Israel is unwavering, the administration would not support a retaliatory strike. Iran’s attack on Israel was in response to an Israeli airstrike earlier this month on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Syria, which killed several top officials.

On March 29, Israeli strikes in Syria killed at least 44 people, including 38 soldiers and seven members of Hezbollah, as well as civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

These types of airstrikes have escalated since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas. According to the Associated Press, “Though it rarely acknowledges its actions in Syria, Israel has said it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups such as Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.”

Survivors of Syrian Massacre Beg World Not to Forget Assad’s War Crimes

A new report on alleged war crimes committed by the Syrian regime in August of 2012 reads like a horror movie script.

In one city alone, 700 people were brutally murdered, with imprisonment, enforced disappearances, torture, pillaging and intentional attacks against civilians, protected persons and objects also said to have been committed.

The report by the Syrian British Consortium advocacy group, which hopes the United Nations will use its findings, was put together by Syrian investigators who tirelessly interviewed survivors of the attack by Bashar al-Assad’s forces on the city of Daraya near Damascus. The attack between Aug. 24-26, 2012 saw militants essentially hunting down civilians door-to-door, killing indiscriminately, and leaving a wake of carnage.

One witness told the investigators, “Everyone was screaming, saying, ‘Save this person or he will die.’ Entering the hospital meant that you were going to see people dying.”

“I still remember the people’s cries; everyone was calling the name of their loved one … I remember wondering whether some people were dead or alive because they had stopped screaming,” the witness said.

Another witness from a hospital remembered the vivid color of death. “The hospital floor, which had been white, became entirely red from blood,” the witness told the investigators. “We tried to mop it a little just to remove the red color. I would walk past the bodies lining the floor of the hospital to see if anyone was alive or if there was anyone from my family.”

The group also interviewed a number of grave diggers tasked with burying the dead. “They were buried in the clothes that they were killed in and were [just] wrapped in blankets,” one person said. “Many had bullets to the eye, ear or head. Some were slaughtered, including by machetes. Most were killed by gun fire, a few were burned.”

Many of the survivors said they cooperated with investigators writing the report to make sure the slaughter is not forgotten. “It is very important for our children to learn our history,” one woman survivor said. “Maybe future generations can learn from what happened to us. There are more of those who we love laid in the ground than living above it.”

Troops in Peril: The Risks of Keeping U.S. Troops in Iraq and Syria

Adam Weinstein and Steven Simon wrote a detailed account in Quincy Institute, in which they discusse the complexities and risks of maintaining U.S. military presence in Iraq and Syria. Here’s a summary:

The authors say that U.S. has around 3,300 troops in Iraq and Syria, involved in special operations and advisory missions rather than large-scale combat operations. This presence is intended to assist in the stability of the region but does not significantly alter the balance of power against threats like ISIS or Iranian-backed militias.

The presence of U.S. troops acts as a potential tripwire for larger conflicts, particularly as they are targets for local militias and Iranian-backed forces. This has led to several attacks, notably increasing after the Hamas attacks on Israel and the Israeli military responses. These situations highlight the unpredictable nature of regional conflicts and their interconnected nature.

The article notes the interconnectedness of Middle Eastern conflicts, with tensions in one area often spilling over into others. U.S. troops, therefore, find themselves in a precarious position, caught between their non-combat missions and the realities of regional power struggles.

The U.S. has had a fluctuating military presence in Iraq, from major combat operations to advisory roles. The authors question the effectiveness and necessity of this continued presence, suggesting that the risks now outweigh the benefits. They advocate for a strategy that includes potential withdrawal, coupled with diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region and address underlying conflicts.

According to the report, the presence and actions of U.S. troops are linked to broader geopolitical dynamics, including U.S.-Iran tensions and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. These factors complicate the decision-making process regarding U.S. troop deployments.

The authors conclude that while U.S. troops have played a significant role in combating ISIS, the ongoing risks and the potential for being drawn into broader regional conflicts make a strong case for reevaluating their presence in Iraq and Syria. They suggest that reducing troops could lead to better strategic outcomes for U.S. interests in the region.