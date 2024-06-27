Syria Open to Initiatives on Relations with Turkey, Affirms President al-Assad

On Wednesday, President Bashar al-Assad met with Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian President’s special envoy.

During their discussion, President al-Assad expressed Syria’s openness to all initiatives aimed at improving Syrian-Turkish relations, provided they respect Syria’s sovereignty and commit to combating all forms of terrorism and terrorist organizations.

President al-Assad emphasized that such initiatives demonstrate the sponsors’ desire for stability in Syria and the broader region. He highlighted Damascus’s consistent positive and constructive approach to relevant initiatives, stating that their success hinges on the respect for Syria’s sovereignty.

Additionally, President al-Assad commended the recent peace initiative between Russia and Ukraine proposed by President Vladimir Putin, viewing it as a genuine foundation for a peace agreement. He criticized the West and Ukraine for rejecting the initiative, asserting that they bear full responsibility for the continued bloodshed.

Lavrentiev reaffirmed Russia’s subsidies for efforts to normalize Syrian-Turkish relations. He noted the current favorable conditions for successful mediation and reiterated Moscow’s commitment to facilitating negotiations, with the primary goal of normalizing relations between Syria and Turkey.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.