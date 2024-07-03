SDF Militia Leader Comments on Events in Northern Syria, Extends Hand to Every “Patriotic” Syrian

Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), commented on the popular protests in northwestern Syria against Turkish forces, stating that this movement confirms that “no matter how different we are, the issue of national dignity and the independence of Syrian decision-making remains basic goals that unite us all.”

Abdi welcomed every “patriotic” Syrian to his land and among his brothers in the areas controlled by the SDF in northeastern Syria. He extended his hand to all Syrians while denouncing the attacks on Syrians in the province of Kayseri in Turkey, calling for the protection of their lives and dignity.

https://syrianobserver.com/uncategorized/sdf-leaders-alarmed-by-syrian-turkish-reconciliation.html

The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political umbrella of the SDF, stated on Tuesday, addressing the events in Kayseri and the liberated north of Syria. They declared support for “every uprising carried out by Syrians in the face of injustice, oppression, and racism,” and called on Syrians and their political forces to participate in an inclusive national conference aimed at laying the foundations for Syria’s salvation and liberation.

The SDC’s statement said: “As we salute the steadfastness and uprising of Syrians everywhere, and consider that their rightful goals and demands are a compass for our struggle and political action, we affirm that any attempt at a solution in Syria that ignores the rights and demands of the Syrian people is a failed attempt and morally and politically fallen.”

They further criticized the Turkish government’s attempts to restore relations with Damascus at the expense of the Syrian people’s interests and ambitions. They condemned the use of some Syrians as fuel for Turkish projects and agendas, stating that the salvation of Syrians will only be achieved through unity, cooperation, and overcoming differences in favor of an inclusive Syrian national project.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.