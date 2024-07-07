President Assad Congratulates Iranian President-elect Pezeshkian on Election Victory

President Bashar al-Assad sent a congratulatory cable to Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, celebrating his victory in the presidential elections.

In the cable, President al-Assad stated:

“I congratulate you on earning the confidence of the esteemed Iranian people, and I extend my congratulations to the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the successful electoral process. I wish you prosperity in all endeavors that ensure Iran’s security and stability.”

He continued:

“Your country, which has always stood strong, remains one of the most important nations with which we are committed to maintaining peak relations. This relationship is built on decades of mutual respect, common understanding, and firm principles to which both Syria and Iran have always adhered.”

President al-Assad affirmed:

“We will work together to strengthen the Syrian-Iranian strategic relationship and explore new promising avenues for bilateral cooperation. Our shared commitment to resistance will continue to guide us in preserving the pride of our nations and defending the interests of our peoples.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.